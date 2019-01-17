Another Democratic leader skips an Inslee State of the State speech. Please burn that playbook

Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib presides over the Senate at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia in 2017, his first year in the post. Habib declined to preside at Gov. Jay Inslee’s State of the State speech this week because of concern about the House’s concealed weapons policy. Ted S. Warren AP file photo, 2017