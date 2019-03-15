Could a College-Admissions Scandal happen here?

Five red flags that local higher ed. could be playing fast and loose with admissions.
1. Pacific Lutheran University: The smell of lutefisk permeates the admissions office.
2. The University of Puget Sound: Corrupt parents mistake the “Logger” mascot for a school sport. Applicant files include pics of photoshopped kids standing in a forest weilding chainsaws.
3. The Evergreen State College: Gym bag full of edibles found in admission officer’s desk. Note: It’s the gym bag not the edibles that raise eyebrows.
4. The University of Washington Tacoma: The Director of Admissions has reserved parking space downtown.
5. Local two-year colleges and trade schools: Nothing to see here. Kids who take advantage of a high-value, low-cost public education don’t need parents who bribe.
Comments