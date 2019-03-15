Editorials

Could a College-Admissions Scandal happen here?

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

March 15, 2019 03:00 PM

USC is one of many colleges involved in a nationwide college admissions scheme. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Five red flags that local higher ed. could be playing fast and loose with admissions.

1. Pacific Lutheran University: The smell of lutefisk permeates the admissions office.

2. The University of Puget Sound: Corrupt parents mistake the “Logger” mascot for a school sport. Applicant files include pics of photoshopped kids standing in a forest weilding chainsaws.

3. The Evergreen State College: Gym bag full of edibles found in admission officer’s desk. Note: It’s the gym bag not the edibles that raise eyebrows.

4. The University of Washington Tacoma: The Director of Admissions has reserved parking space downtown.

5. Local two-year colleges and trade schools: Nothing to see here. Kids who take advantage of a high-value, low-cost public education don’t need parents who bribe.

