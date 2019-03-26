Do right by Washington foster youth in state budget

Marchel Hanna (left) of Ellensburg gives a hug to Ellen Love of Yakima as they wait with their siblings for the start of a foster care rally in Olympia in 2017. The Love and Hanna families - including mom Jessica Hanna (right) - both serve as foster families. Therapeutic group homes are another piece of Washington’s foster-care puzzle, and they’re underfunded. Tony Overman Nws Tribune file photo