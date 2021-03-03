No selfies for you! Banning them inside parts of Washington state Capitol seems harsh

Selfies in public restrooms. Selfies at funerals. Selfies while driving down the freeway, being pulled over by a cop, showing off high-powered weapons or joining a mob to ransack the US Capitol building.

We’ve all borne witness to astoundingly stupid selfie situations, or reckless acts of cellphone camera self indulgence where it’s natural to think: “There ought to be a law against that.”

Legislators taking pictures of themselves on the House or Senate floor in Olympia is probably not one of them.

There’s no danger of hurting oneself operating heavy machinery. (The vote buttons at legislators’ desks don’t qualify.) There’s no risk of hurting another person, as long as selfie sticks are left at home. (They could be used as a weapon, according to Disney security guards.)

Yet Washington’s Legislative Ethics Board this week saw fit to discuss the, um, problem of lawmakers taking selfies and requested an ethics alert admonishing them to cease and desist.

One may reasonably wonder if playing selfie hall monitor is necessary. Sen. Jamie Pedersen, a Seattle Democrat and one of nine ethics board members, said it would be “overreach” to ban legislators from taking any pictures in their Capitol campus offices. Why wouldn’t the same logic apply to selfies on the chamber floor?

Selfies are deemed inappropriate because legislators aren’t supposed to exploit a publicly funded location to which the public doesn’t have access, particularly when a photo might be used for election materials or other overtly political purposes.

If a legislator takes a short walk outside chamber doors, or climbs to the viewing galleries where the public is allowed, a selfie suddenly becomes A-OK.

Here’s a thought: Why not simply ban the use of a chamber floor selfie for political gain — prohibit its use on a campaign Facebook page, for instance — rather than the act of snapping a picture?

The timing of an ethics alert is odd, considering most legislators aren’t meeting in person under pandemic conditions. And if you’ve seen any Zoom floor sessions or committee hearings this year, complete with remote lawmakers posed against backgrounds of the House and Senate floor, you can see the 2021 Legislature is basically one extended, digitally-manufactured selfie.

Apparently the practice is most common among freshman legislators, for whom it takes time to absorb the Legislature’s rules of decorum, written and unwritten. They might snap a quick pic memorializing their first day on the floor or celebrating passage of their first bill.

In other words, they dare exude wide-eyed optimism for the democratic process — an attitude that could do us all good after the cynicism of the 2020 election and its aftermath.

The question that Ethics Board counsel Jennifer Strus put to the board Monday: “Are we being too harsh by saying ‘please don’t take selfies on the floor because they show up places where they shouldn’t show up’?”

The informal board consensus was that it’s not too harsh. But to us it seems like a fussbudget rule they could do without.

Make no mistake, the work of the Legislative Ethics Board matters greatly, holding lawmakers to standards of fair play and proper use of taxpayer resources.

Last year the board disciplined Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden, after a 14-week investigation found she filmed election campaign video inside her legislative office. She was fined $300 and stepped down from her seat on the ethics panel.

In its highest-profile case, the board issued a $5,000 fine to former Rep. Melanie Stambaugh, R-Puyallup, in 2017 after finding 44 violations against her. She posted dozens of photos and videos produced by legislative staff to a Facebook page that included election materials.

As for selfies, we doubt that Jefferson, Adams, Washington state’s Henry “Scoop” Jackson and other great lawmakers in pre-social media America would’ve found time for such trivialities. But selfies have become common currency in our culture, and snapping a quick pic (limit yourself to one, please!) in Washington House or Senate chambers is harmless enough if not used for political advantage.

Just keep the cameras out of the Capitol restrooms.