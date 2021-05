Editorials ‘America is the best country in the world,’ say Iranian refugees who settled in Fircrest May 03, 2021 08:30 PM

After seven long years of waiting, Iranian refugees Navid Niroomand, 32, and his mother Mitra Rezaei, 62, have finally made a new home in Firecrest and they bear no ill will over the delay. "America is the best country in the world," they said.