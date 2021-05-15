Bicyclist-driver friction persists on Tacoma-Seattle roads. Here’s how to relieve it

One bright spot in the strange new world of COVID-19 is how it’s pushed millions of stir-crazy Americans out of the house and onto bicycles.

Streets and trails are bustling with cyclists seeking fresh air and maskless exercise. Bike shops have run low on inventory after seeing sales nearly double. Seattle and other cities have closed off miles of streets to motor vehicle traffic.

But some things never change, including the fragile coexistence between bicyclists and motorists in the Puget Sound region.

More than half of people surveyed (52%) in the Seattle metro area — which includes Pierce County respondents — say cyclists and drivers do a fair or poor job sharing the road, according to a survey released this week by Northwest-based Pemco Insurance.

Those who drive are perceived slightly better than those who pedal: 54 percent of respondents said most or all drivers follow the rules of the road, compared to 47 percent who said cyclists do.

According to one Tacoma leader and micro-mobility promoter, the problem isn’t so much about who’s following and breaking the rules. It’s about too much pavement not designed for two-wheel and four-wheel users to operate safely.

“Sharing the road is not always possible and it can seem like the other person is doing something wrong, when they’re not,” said Kristina Walker, a Tacoma City Council member and former director of Downtown on the Go.

There’s no doubt, however, who’s most vulnerable in our mobility ecosystem. Just ask the family of Eric Renz, a Puyallup pastor who was struck and killed in 2014 while biking near the state fairgrounds. Or the loved ones of Thomas Frederick Johnson, who died biking last May on a road between Gig Harbor and Port Orchard, hit from behind by a car traveling the same direction.

Twelve bicyclists were killed in Washington in 2020, according to the state traffic safety commission — three more deaths than in 2019, but slightly down from a five-year average that had been steadily climbing.

Now’s a perfect time to recommit to improving cyclist-motorist harmony in the South Sound. A sunny stretch of spring weather has caused many to lube up their chains. And May is National Bike Month, which the Tacoma City Council will mark with a proclamation Tuesday.

The American League of Bicyclists champions five essential elements of a bicycle-friendly society, also known as “the five E’s”. One of them is encouragement, which highlights the role of schools, businesses and others in promoting a bike culture. Another is evaluation and planning.

The newest E is equity, which properly advances the need to expand access to low-income and other underserved communities.

The last two E’s are arguably the most critical because the others revolve around them:

* Education — Did you know it’s now legal in Washington for cyclists to treat a stop sign like a yield sign and pedal cautiously through an intersection?

Most people aren’t aware the Legislature made this change last year, so it’s natural that drivers may feel confused or angry when they see cyclists do it. The law didn’t come with money for education or an awareness campaign.

Washington public officials should do more to equip people with information to get around safely, particularly youth. A bill in Olympia this year proposed requiring the state to update its middle school bicycle and pedestrian safety curriculum. It also sought creation of a bike safety program for grades 3-5. The bill didn’t go anywhere; we hope it gets a hearing in 2022.

Adults also need help learning or polishing cycling skills. Much of that work falls to organizations like the Tacoma Washington Bicycle Club.

“We’re trying to educate motorists as well as bicyclists,” said Bob Myrick, a 35-year TWBC member who still rides roughly 100 miles a week at age 77 — and survivor of three bicycle-car collisions.

“We used to teach by taking people out and starting to ride with them,” Myrick told us, “but it’s kind of like the bowling team. All the bike clubs are shrinking.”

Fortunately, grassroots clubs have emerged to serve niche groups. Tacoma’s VeloFemmes was formed to educate female riders and increase their comfort level.

They’re clearly addressing a glaring need that’s highlighted in the new Pemco poll. It found that 47 percent of female respondents don’t feel comfortable sharing streets with other vehicles.

That figure surprised us, but not Walker. “Older, white men are comfortable and feel more confident,” she told us. And though she’s an experienced bike commuter generally at ease on two wheels, “since I’ve had kids and they’re on bikes, that changes the equation in a huge way.”

* Engineering — Our decades-old road system was designed for two-ton packages of enclosed steel and serious horsepower. Retrofitting them to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians is a laborious process.

It’s not enough to build isolated segments of bike lane and sidewalk. The key is to connect those pieces so South Sounders can safely get where they need to go.

We should celebrate successes, like last year’s Mildred Street bike lane extension from South 12th to North 9th streets, with access to the Tacoma Community College transit station. We also must press to complete missing links, like the Water Flume Line Trail through the Nalley Valley.

Higher priority for the underfunded federal Safe Routes to Schools program would help. And Congress should embrace $20 billion for road safety investments baked into President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

In the meantime, each of us must do our part to strive for peaceful coexistence. So dust off those bike seats, brush up on your cycling skills, get out there and ride.