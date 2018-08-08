Letters to the Editor

Prosecutor election: County doesn’t need a ‘judge-maker’

By Carl Anthony Anderson

Tacoma

August 08, 2018 03:51 PM

Re: “Forget party lines - the heated race for Pierce County prosecutor goes way deeper,” (TNT, 8/5).

One sentence in this article leaped out at me: “Among other things, the investigation found (Prosecutor Mark) Lindquist was image-obsessed, and viewed himself as a ‘judge-maker’ in local elections.”

I do not want a ‘judge-maker’ as county prosecutor. I want an independent judiciary, pure and simple.

I do not want deputy prosecutors elected Municipal Court judge with the full support of Lindquist’s political network.

The prosecutor’s office should be non-partisan and fair.

