Inflation: Government-imposed minimum wages to blame

Re: “Inflation starting to pinch consumers,” (TNT, 8/2).
This article about rising prices of goods and services leaves out the main and straightforward reason: government-mandated minimum wages.
The basic price of all goods and services is based on the price of labor. When wages go up, prices go up.
So many people are involved in providing the raw material, design, manufacturing and delivery of any product.
Raise wages anywhere in the process, and the end price will increase. Basic economics.
