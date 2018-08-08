Liberals: Beware starting another Cold War

America has often interfered in the politics of other nations through its intelligence agencies. Russia just gave America a taste of its own medicine by meddling in the 2016 election.
President Trump is pursuing a policy of peaceful coexistence with Russia. Liberals were all for this policy when Russia was communist. Now they want the glory of another war with fascism.
The Left believes in rights for those who agree with its feel-good politics but not for those who don’t.
It ought not be allowed to start another Cold War by determining what ideas Americans are exposed to.
