News media: Try ignoring Trump for a change

President Trump filed for re-election with the Federal Election Commission hours after he was inaugurated. His rallies are campaign stops, not presidential acts. The same goes for his vacuous tweets.
His antics, such as pretending to be a macho truck driver and his sound effects like “bing, bing, bong,” are not presidential either.
While he verbally denigrates the mainstream media for their allegedly biased reporting, it is that very media that provides him with one of his essential elements of life: being center stage.
Members of the mainstream media need to re-think their coverage of Trump. Is it news or junk? Free campaign publicity?
I suggest a media blackout except for his official acts as president. Americans would suffer no loss of salient information.
