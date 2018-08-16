Neo-Nazis: Now’s not time to use nice voices

Re: “Anti-Nazis, provoking or preventing?” (TNT editorial, 8/3).
This criticism of Tacoma Against Nazis’ protests of neo-Nazis in Tacoma was extremely misguided.
The editorial board’s argument was that TAN’s protests may be “giving oxygen to...hatemongers,” that TAN should move beyond “chants [and] pithy posters” and hold substantive discussions in a “non-confrontational setting.”
People invested in the status quo, or in this case maintaining the illusion that everything is fine -- that “bigots don’t get a free pass around here” -- often use the same language to imply that protests provoke hate, instead of simply shining a light on it.
Further, denigrating grassroots protests as “arguing on street corners” smacks of elitism and sends the message that those standing up to hate will only be listened to if they use their nice voices.
Neo-Nazis espouse violent racist, anti-semitic and homophobic ideas and advocate for genocide.
As philosopher and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel said, “Action is the only remedy to indifference: the most insidious danger of all.”
