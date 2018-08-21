Prosecutor race: Lindquist, Robnett should debate

Re: “Robnett outruns Lindquist, sets up duel to November,” (TNT, 8/8).
Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist’s longtime political consultant, Alex Hays, is quoted in this article saying: “Mark focused on his own record of making the community safer rather than his opponent’s serious ethical and professional defects.”
Had Lindquist looked at his own ethical and leadership defects long ago when the whistleblower findings were made public, he might not have lost in the primary.
Hays stated that Lindquist will take on the job of informing voters of his opponent’s record. Those who already know Mary Robnett’s record support her. Law enforcement overwhelmingly does.
Those acquainted with Lindquist’s record of self-aggrandizement, astonishing record of overturned convictions and waste of taxpayer funds do not support him.
What Lindquist has done to make us safer is unknown. What he has done to make us poorer is known.
As we head toward the general election, I hope Robnett and Lindquist appear in the same forums to debate and answer questions.
It is in the public eye, not in the vague insinuations of a political consultant, that the merits of the two should be made known.
