Democrats: Party of riots and anarchy? Hardly

Re: “Trump said to have warned of Democrats’ ‘violence’,” (TNT, 8/30).
I tend to vote Democratic, and am very much opposed to our current president, so I guess that means if the majority of either or both houses of Congress change majority, I will be in the streets advocating anarchy, gun bans, baby killing and commie-loving agendas.
I find the words of the late Sen. John McCain encouraging when he talks of remembering we are all motivated by our love of this country.
I believed in this country enough to volunteer for military service, instead, of Donald Trump, who worked to avoid it.
What happened to respecting our differences and working to find common ground for the good of our country? Why the need to spread hatred and fear?
I am not the enemy when I am trying to work together, respecting our differences. The enemy is the one who willfully works to divide us and turn us against each other.
Comments