Hope: At least we can unite over blood, cookies

Re: “I am part of the resistance inside the Trump Administration,” (New York Times).
The op-ed author concludes by exhorting us to “break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values.”
Today I greeted some neighbors, drove by the thriving Port of Tacoma and admired the embattled but still beautiful Salish Sea and thought: “what can I do today to bring my city closer together in the face of our fears and troubles?”
I went to Cascade Regional Blood Center and donated blood. The staff are all gentle and kind, it took 20 minutes and didn’t hurt. (Well, except for one little poke.)
If you can’t give blood, maybe you can offer a ride to someone who can. My next date to donate is Nov. 1. Perhaps I’ll see you there as a driver or a donor. After we give, we can share chocolate milk and cookies.
Maybe we’ll talk. I can think of at least one thing we have in common.
Andy Bartels, Tacoma
Comments