Port of Tacoma: Do local values still come first?

Re: “Tacoma risks getting short end of pact with Seattle,” (TNT op-ed, 9/2).
The Port of Tacoma turns 100 this year. Twenty years ago,the executive director formed a strategic planning committee, composed of people from all departments of the administration, Port commissioners, longshore, and maintenance personnel.
After nine months the 40 members had rewritten the vision, mission and goals of the Port. In essence, the new statements declared Tacoma a global magnet for international commerce that would benefit all stakeholders in Pierce County.
Those stakeholders are the customers, clients and most important, local citizens.
I was on that committee. When we started , there were people who all worked in the same building for years and had never spoken to each other. By the time we were done, we were a cohesive team and proud of our work.
The 4th grade classes of Voyage Elementary School visited the Port shortly after that. While we ate lunch, the adults all commented how impressed they were by the Port and that they would always support bond issues in the future.
Now, three years after the Northwest SeaPort Alliance was formed, I wonder if the Port is still serving the stakeholders we committed to 20 years ago.
Mike Jagielski, Gig Harbor
(Jagielski is president of the Tacoma Longshore Pensioners Club.)
