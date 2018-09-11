School funding: State weakens local control

I have noticed a lot of attention lately placed on how Washington's new state school funding process is problematic and unfair. How this is a surprise?
We were told: You will pay less and we will have more money for schools. Even though I went to public schools before the state decided to fully fund them, I know that less does not equal more. And I know there is no way that property taxes across the state are fair or just.
The bigger question now is: What control do we have over our local districts? The new formula comes with many funds earmarked for certain budget items. so when our local school boards meet, they will simply allocate the designated percentage of state money to the correct area.
Voting yes or no for local bonds and levies (and to keep or replace board members) was the only way we had to show how we felt about their performance and vision for the future of our schools.
With this less-is-more model, we don't even get to do that.
Brenden S. Anderson, Steilacoom
