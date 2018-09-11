Teachers: Public servants of highest caliber

Our teachers serve the public just as much as police, firefighters and the military. These are the people that make a difference in everyone's life.
I realize the education system has many issues to address; however, they need to get their priorities straight.
As the daughter of immigrants, I attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in North Dakota. It was the amazingly dedicated teachers, not the surroundings, that made it possible for me to achieve the incredible life I have.
Fair compensation will attract the best teachers.
Dorothy Watson, Tacoma
Comments