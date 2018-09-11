Letters to the Editor

Teachers: Public servants of highest caliber

By Dorothy Watson

Tacoma

September 11, 2018 05:27 PM

Our teachers serve the public just as much as police, firefighters and the military. These are the people that make a difference in everyone's life.

I realize the education system has many issues to address; however, they need to get their priorities straight.

As the daughter of immigrants, I attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in North Dakota. It was the amazingly dedicated teachers, not the surroundings, that made it possible for me to achieve the incredible life I have.

Fair compensation will attract the best teachers.

