Teacher pay: Compensate them like engineers

I have an education background and taught for many years, but now notice that the rate of pay compared to when I started years ago has dropped significantly.
I easily could afford my education, including a masters degree (required by the government to maintain licensing). I could afford it because I worked as an automotive tech; which pays more than teaching .
I charge $92.50 per hour to work on cars. That is the standard rate charged by most individual mechanics who have the experience and knowledge to do that work.
A teacher has to know the content being taught, but also must master other issues in human nature to effectively teach. They have to work around a host of outside hurdles, from child abuse/mental health to hunger and disabilities.
Compensation should equate a teacher to the level of an engineer, which is what a teacher has to do.
Colin Guthrie, Puyallup
