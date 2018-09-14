Impeachment: Let Trump fall by his own hand

Re: “Removing a president takes a hurricane,” (TNT, 8/24).
This column by Michael Gerson openly promotes impeachment. In “How Democracies Die,” Harvard Professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt write: “Evidence from other countries suggests that such a strategy often plays directly into the hands of authoritarians.”
What happened in Venezuela and Turkey can happen here, too. Recent events remind me more of my experiences in China and Vietnam (nearly six years total) than my previous experiences in the U.S. In the same edition, you published a story headlined: “US, China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute.” The trade war is likely to have similar effects to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which was not positive.
Between decreasing global commerce, rolling back financial reforms and markets trying to take direction from the self-contradictory whims of one man, an economic downturn is inevitable — but it is not instantaneous.
If President Trump is removed from office, Democrats will take the blame. If he stays in office, he will become the face of the economic downturn.
Let his face be the face of what is to come.
Christopher Benum, Tukwila
