Kavanaugh: So many outrages, so little sense

We have a man in the White House who has bragged, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ...”
Twenty-two women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Al Franken resigned from the Senate because he mimed that he was going to kiss a woman who was asleep and he kissed a woman without her consent.
Does this make sense?
Christine Blasey Ford credibly testified that Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused her. “Credible” means believable.
However, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Kavanaugh’s Supreme court nomination on Friday. Ford was credible, but Republicans wanted their candidate.
Does this make sense?
Kavanaugh, if confirmed by the full Senate, is going to rule on what women can do with their bodies.
Does this make sense?
