Democrats: Anti-Kavanaugh mob out of control

Four women who are and were dear to me have been raped. One was murdered in the course of that rape. As a husband and the father of two daughters, I view sexual assault as a clear and ever-present danger.
I do, however, recognize a lynch mob when I see it.
On Thursday, I watched Democrats abandon every principle of our system of justice as they torched the lives of an anxiety-ridden, delusional woman and an outstanding jurist on the pyre of ideology.
Mob rule has been the dark underbelly of the Democratic party since the Civil War draft riots, through Reconstruction and Jim Crow, to the flash mobs and Senate hearings of modern times.
Your next editorial cartoon should depict Democratic Senate leaders Diane Feinstein and Charles Schumer in white robes and hoods.
Comments