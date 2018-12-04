Letters to the Editor

Bush: 41st president served respectfully

By Pat Cleghorn Gig Harbor

December 04, 2018 04:43 PM

I was saddened to learn of the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

While I disagreed with many of his policies, decisions and political views while he was in office, I always knew he was a true public servant who understood that he served something bigger than himself.

He respected the rule of law and knew that he was not above it. He treated the office of the presidency and the American people (all of them) with respect.

Rest in peace, Mr. President.

  Comments  