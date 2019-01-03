Shutdown: Let’s build wall of public opposition

Of the federal government shutdown, President Trump recently tweeted: “This is only about the Dems not letting Donald Trump & the Republicans have a win.”
True enough. As one worker put it: “I hope the Democrats don’t give in. Because this is blackmail.”
At the beginning of 2009, Mitch McConnell, who was then the Senate minority leader, announced that his primary goal was to make the Obama presidency unsuccessful. At that point, Trump was already doing his part as a leader of the fraudulent “Birther Movement.”
Today these two men stand shoulder to shoulder, ready to bring ever greater ruin to our environment, to the livelihood and health of our citizens, and to our country’s standing on the international scene.
And yes, to build a bogus wall on the Southern border.
But there is a much stronger wall coming — a wall of public opposition that will drive these miscreants from office and begin our nation’s recovery.
