Car-tab fees: Here we go again and again

Re: “Eyman’s $30 car-tab initiative headed to Legislature,” (TNT, 1/16).
Haven’t we shown the taxing authorities more than once that we don’t want them to collect taxes on car-tab fees or excise fees on car values?
It seems we have voted on this more than once, yet it keeps coming up again.
When will the state, counties and cities finally listen to the voice of the people, so we don’t have to keep voting on reducing car-tab fees repeatedly?
Craig Hyatt, Fife
