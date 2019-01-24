Border wall: Reject unitary government

For 242 years, the United States has operated under the constitutionally provided three branches of government. This seems to have worked well. Differences get resolved and America, the great experiment, carries on.
Now we have a chapter of U.S. history being written by one man who is so tied to “my way or the highway” that a new form of government, a unitary government, is emerging from the White House.
“Trump’s Wall” does not constitute a national emergency. His demand of $5.8 billion for his wall isn’t chump change, and that money doesn’t belong to the president.
It belongs to the American people, who elected the members of Congress to decide how their money is spent. It’s called a representative democracy.
If the president cannot convince Congress that a barrier along our southern border is necessary for America to be a safe place to live, then maybe he is wrong.
Maybe other people have worthy ideas. Maybe innovations since the 13th Century have merit.
