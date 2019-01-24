State of Union: It’s not for Congress to take away

It is unfortunate that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has chosen to continue the extreme partisan politics.
It is a ridiculous sham asking President Trump not to give his State of the Union address.
However, what is more ridiculous is the New York Times and its continuing flagrant revisionist reporting when it calls this constitutional requirement an “annual ritual.”
Why help Pelosi and her ilk downplay the importance of our president reporting to his employers?
