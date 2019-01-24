Shutdown: Contract workers hurt worst of all

In January 2018, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer offered President Trump $25 billion for border security in exchange for protections for DACA recipients. Trump’s budget request for fiscal year 2018 included $1.6 billion for 90 miles of border wall.
Now he’s holding nearly one million federal employees, and probably even more contract workers, hostage to satisfy a campaign promise.
Eventually this will end and federal workers are guaranteed to be paid.
But what about the contract workers? They too have bills to pay, kids to feed, medicines to buy. Will they be made whole? Or are they just the collateral damage of Trump’s ego?
I call on all of our representatives in the House and Senate to make everyone harmed by this petulant child whole.
