Patty Murray: Independent thinker? Not a chance

Re: “Patty Murray must step up to help end shutdown,” (TNT editorial, 1/24).
If the TNT is waiting for “statecraft” from Sen. Patty Murray, it will be waiting a long time.
Murray’s only role during her too-long career in Washington D.C. has been to stand quietly and look dour during press conferences.
Her voting record strongly suggests that she has been nothing more than the third senator from Massachusetts, Nevada and now New York during her tenure.
Even during the budget discussions of 2013, Murray was operating within clearly defined guardrails. Majority Leader Harry Reid was never far away.
No, Murray has no statecraft to offer. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would never allow it.
