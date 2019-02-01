TNT mainstay: Editor fondly remembered

Re: “Editor was guiding force behind The News Tribune’s biggest stories,” (TNT, 1/27).
Randy McCarthy was an editor’s editor and I had an ocean of respect for him. My sincerest condolences to his wife, Lisa, and daughters, and to his extended family at The News Tribune.
We interacted in the 1990s and 2000s when I worked locally in media relations. I knew, no matter what, with McCarthy at the helm, the story would be treated fairly and accurately.
When we would need to talk shop, he would often turn the conversation to things we both enjoyed, such as classic cars.
During one of these conversations, I discovered he was an ardent James Bond fan. I credit him for encouraging me to read the original Ian Fleming novels. This is something I continue to do and will do so now in his honor.
Rest in Peace, newshound.
