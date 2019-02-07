Peninsula schools: Sticker shock for fixed-income seniors

Look at your property tax statement and prepare for sticker shock if the present Peninsula school bond is approved, because your assessed property value has also increased.
School assessments were $865 when I retired in 1995 and will exceed $2,700 should this bond pass. My 2019 assessed value increased by $45,000, adding $490 to my property taxes.
Together, these two new assessments, totaling $850, will raise my property taxes above $5,758, which were $1,828 in 1995.
Fully funding basic education is necessary, but it’s never been defined, and here lies the problem.
The escalating cost of constantly expanding curriculum and the Band-Aid approach to facilities maintenance and expansion have resulted in school district expenses that continue to outpace their income.
Uncontrolled growth and inadequate impact fees add to the problem.
This tax-paying ant, fighting to live on a fixed income, cannot afford the extravagant public school system grasshopper that’s taxing me out of my 72 year old unimproved yet well maintained retirement home.
James B. Langhelm, Gig Harbor
