Opioids: Empathy needed for chronic pain victims

Re: “Opioid prescription cuts push patients to brink, says Pierce County woman,” (TNT local viewpoint, 1/20).
This op-ed by Maria Higgenbotham was poignant and meaningful to me,.
Those who don’t know chronic pain and who judge should be ashamed. The providers who can’t and don’t recognize this should be sentenced to 24 hours of our pain.
I abide my pain contract and have been dosed down. Junkie? No! In pain? Yes. Quality of life? In the dumpster.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Best of luck, Maria. I wish I could offer a solution, but it’s not in me yet.
Comments