Chambers Bay: Allowing golf carts is overdue

I have been a taxpayer in Pierce County for about 60 years. I have to assume some of my tax dollars have gone to build and operate Chambers Bay Golf Course.
There are many golfers in the county who can’t walk the 18 holes but still pay for it. I know many young golfers who say it is a difficult walk.
Golf cart paths should be installed for the non walkers. I think the county would be amazed how much income they would gain from such a move.
I know the county likes to think of Chambers Bay as a country club, but they have lost sight who is paying for it.
