Sound Transit: Stay out of the art business

Re: “Tentacled legend from Tacoma’s past greets visitors to downtown,” (TNT, 1/30).
This front-page article about the new public art display funded by taxpayer dollars was another example of the mismanagement of funds by Sound Transit.
To use $250,000 for a piece of public art is outrageous. Every penny should be used for the purpose of expanding light rail to Tacoma.
Pierce County did not vote for ST3 and yet, thanks to our neighbors to the north, we have been subjected to the dramatic increase in property taxes and car tab fees.
We thought our money would be used to advance light rail to our neighborhood as promised.
According to the article, Sound Transit will spend more of our tax dollars by public art displays at Freighthouse Square as well as seven stations on the street car extension to Hilltop.
How can we put a stop to this foolishness? We don’t need artwork showing their progress; we need more rail.
Karen J. Pischel, Tacoma
