Addiction: American habits feed drug lords

Let’s talk El Chapo, a Mexican Sinaloa cartel Don and a recently convicted criminal with an estimated billion-dollar net worth.
This is a man whose moral baseness is responsible for the unparalleled corruption and addictions of millions of American and Mexican politicians, law officers and private citizens.
His reputation for bribery and murder for profit and financial gain is well documented. He easily fed off the weakness that the greedy and the morally flawed have accepted.
The source of this man’s richness, whether you sniff it, smoke it or inject it, is user addiction. The supplies are endless and ingeniously smuggled into the U.S.
The real tragedy is close to 20 percent of Americans are so discontent with their daily lives that they think the purchase of some form of mental alteration will make it better.
All it really does is propagate misery and despair on the part of the user and a tacit agreement with the supplier that more product will make it better.
There is never enough treasure for the supplier or enough dope for the user. Destruction, horror and pain are the collateral damage they choose to ignore.
Michael E Arndt, Tacoma
