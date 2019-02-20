Comic strip: Canceling is wrong decision

Re: “To our readers: We’re replacing ‘Non Sequitur’ with ‘Nancy’ - here’s why,” (TNT, 2/18).
I strongly disapprove of your decision to drop the comic strip “Non Sequitur.”
Wiley Miller made a bone-headed mistake for failing to remove the comment about President Trump, hidden and barely legible in a lower corner of one panel, before submitting it for publication.
But that does not justify switching from a vital, funny and very entertaining comic to “Nancy,” which is anything but.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Don’t follow one mistake with another! I’m sure Miller will not make such a mistake again.
David J. Wetzel, Puyallup
Comments