Comic strip: Canceling is wrong decision

By David J. Wetzel Puyallup

February 20, 2019 01:03 PM

Re: “To our readers: We’re replacing ‘Non Sequitur’ with ‘Nancy’ - here’s why,” (TNT, 2/18).

I strongly disapprove of your decision to drop the comic strip “Non Sequitur.”

Wiley Miller made a bone-headed mistake for failing to remove the comment about President Trump, hidden and barely legible in a lower corner of one panel, before submitting it for publication.

But that does not justify switching from a vital, funny and very entertaining comic to “Nancy,” which is anything but.

Don’t follow one mistake with another! I’m sure Miller will not make such a mistake again.

