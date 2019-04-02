Letters to the Editor

Air quality: Not as unhealthy as portrayed

By Dan Van Eycke Poulsbo

Re: “Fuels take double toll - at the pump and with our lives,” (TNT, 3/24).

This local viewpoint column in support of House Bill 1110, the proposed law to lower fuel emissions, is a prime example of misleading propaganda.

To begin with, HB 1110 would affect only Washington. Yet the article’s authors, in an obvious scare tactic, cite some death and health cost statistics that are not representative of what is happening in this state.

Moreover, the notion that our state’s citizens are choking on vehicular air pollution is contradicted by the fact that Washington is ending emission testing in 2020.

The reason? According to our state’s Department of Ecology, over the previous 35 years air pollution has been significantly reduced and “every community in our state currently meets all federal air quality standards.” It is expected to continue improving.

Working towards lower emissions is a good thing. And certainly we have occasional unavoidable air stagnation and smoke from fires. But it is dishonest to imply that our general air quality is substandard and unhealthy.

Dan Van Eycke, Poulsbo

  Comments  

Read Next

Letters to the Editor

Special athletes: Track meet reveals better spirit

By Vincent J. DePalma University Place

At a local high school track meet this week, I was impressed by the loudest cheers of the day.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters to the Editor

Democrats: Slow but potent, like a glacier

Letters to the Editor

Russia: Trump’s not the one to worry about

Letters to the Editor

Click: City wrong to move off balance sheet

Letters to the Editor

Immigrants: Don’t enable non-English speakers

Letters to the Editor

Young brains: Not suited for temptations, or voting

Letters to the Editor

Plastic ban: Innovation offers reason for hope

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service