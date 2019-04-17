Terrorism: Truth of 9/11 is under attack

Re: “Remove tweet of Omar video, Pelosi tells Trump,” (TNT, 4/15).

An obvious goal of radical Muslims and their sympathizers is to have the young kids of today believe that the airplanes flown into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon was done by white supremacists.

Because of political correctness this goal is very likely to be reached.

Think about it before you vote next time and understand that elected representatives such as Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are just the type who will make this become reality.