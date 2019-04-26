Potholes: I pay taxes, so fix my street

Today I came home to see city crews had once again dumped little piles of asphalt into the dozens of potholes on our street in the West Slope neighborhood.

Every guest who drives to our home is dismayed over these potholes. People fear their cars are being damaged.

The deep holes are jarring and unavoidable, especially on the downhill part of the street. They are growing deeper and wider.

We pay our property taxes on time, every year. Why is the city allowed to keep putting off fixing our street?