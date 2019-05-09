Immigration: Courts would work better if independent

For many decades, the overworked and resource-decimated immigration judges at the U.S. Department of Justice made calls to Congress for their long-sought independence, which federal district court and appeals circuit judges enjoy.

The current administration, as well as our indifferent members of Congress, should work towards the creation of a fully independent, humane and efficient immigrant court system.

They should also afford counsel to immigrants, whether or not they’re detained or undocumented, who can’t afford the privilege of hiring an expensive attorney to help navigate the massive body of immigration law.

As a proud naturalized immigrant and graduate student, I believe Congress and President Trump can overcome all of their issues and give immigration judges the same independence as our country’s federal courts.