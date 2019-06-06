Cuba: Here comes another Venezuela-style disaster

Cuba is dying without its historical subsidy support from Russia and its other ideological comrades. If Cuba’s rulers would let their people grow produce and meat, and sell it into the market, there would be plenty to eat.

But the government is determined to micro-manage all aspects of commerce, in the name of “fairness.” So the disheartened slaves are destined to become the next (starving and fleeing) Venezuela-style disaster.

The government blames U.S. sanctions, but that is farcical blame-shifting. Everything that is made or grown around the world is available for them to obtain, bypassing sanctions, but they have no money because they are not free to trade.

If they are going to eat, the people must be helped and encouraged to grow food and sell it.

