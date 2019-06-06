Congress: Fishing expedition smacks of harassment

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

The U.S. House oversight actions now in progress are disgusting and dangerous. Foreign entities have long endeavored to influence our elections. Russia’s recent actions in this arena are neither new or surprising.

However, there was never any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, and the Mueller investigation’s unjustified attempt to make such a connection confirmed this.

The investigation was launched with no predicate of a crime concerning this matter and ended with no confirmation of such a crime. Now liberal Democrats want to claim obstruction of justice for an investigation where no underlying crime was committed.

The Democrat-controlled House is emphasizing its oversight role to investigate further. While Congress certainly has a role, it should not be turned into a fishing expedition which smacks of nothing more than harassment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the same time, they want to impede any oversight of our intelligence agencies that played a key role in initiating an investigation based on a false premise supported by unverified information.

This is mind-boggling to say the least.