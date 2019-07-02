Drugs: President candidates should talk prevention

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

As candidates for the 2020 presidential election continue their campaigns, one topic I will be especially interested to hear is their views on the crime of illegal drugs. Will he or she offer solutions, or more rehabilitation treatment?

I recently heard one candidate’s plan to spend $2 billion on drug treatment should she be elected president. It may or may not be effective, but that amount of money should not be necessary in the first place.

Illegal drugs destroy healthy people. As more people become addicted, the harder it will be to stop the influence of sellers and users. In the past several years, the focus has not been on prevention, but on treatment.

People should not use drugs. I would appreciate a candidate who offers that fact as a solution.

