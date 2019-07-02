Tax returns: AG wrong to block release of Trump records

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Conservatives have long given substantial emphasis to the concept of strict construction. The phrase embodies the idea that judges and attorneys general should give exclusive and parsimonious attention to the text of a constitution or statute.

U.S.Attorney General William Barr went beyond the plain text – and clear meaning – when he blocked the release of President Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The relevant federal statute states clearly that the Secretary of the Treasury “shall furnish” tax-return information “[u]pon written request from the chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the House of Representatives.” U.S.C. 6103(f)(1).

On April 3, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee requested the president’s tax returns. Barr says the request lacked a clear “legislative purpose.”

The congressional intent, plain meaning and literal interpretation of the law are evident. In denying the chairman’s request, the attorney general has violated his own principles of interpretation, turned strict construction on its head and betrayed his constitutional oath of office.