Abortion: Supreme Court’s word is never final

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “New federal rules on abortion threaten choice,” (TNT, 6/23).

Your editorial states that abortion is constitutionally guaranteed, noting the Supreme Court ruled so in 1973.

Historically there are many instances of decisions by the court being overruled by justices at a later date. Wikipedia lists more than 30 Supreme Court decisions made later than 1973 that have since been overturned.

I have read and re-read the Constitution and all the amendments and need help. Please tell us specifically where in the Constitution abortion is guaranteed so one can successfully argue this point.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW