Letters to the Editor
Abortion: Supreme Court’s word is never final
How to submit a Letter to the Editor
Re: “New federal rules on abortion threaten choice,” (TNT, 6/23).
Your editorial states that abortion is constitutionally guaranteed, noting the Supreme Court ruled so in 1973.
Historically there are many instances of decisions by the court being overruled by justices at a later date. Wikipedia lists more than 30 Supreme Court decisions made later than 1973 that have since been overturned.
I have read and re-read the Constitution and all the amendments and need help. Please tell us specifically where in the Constitution abortion is guaranteed so one can successfully argue this point.
Curt Anderson, Tacoma
Comments