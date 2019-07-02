Immigration: America crosses line of no return

The terror this administration has been creating in immigrant communities has been egregious from the start. The mass deportations that President Trump has unleashed is evil.

We have at least two moms in my daughter’s elementary school wondering how to make ends meet and keep their families together after their husbands were deported.

What can we do? Why do I not see our representatives at least making strongly worded complaints about it? I know Congress won't actually stop the evil. We have crossed a line of no return.

The damage this is doing will not be easily healed. Our inhumanity knows no bounds. May God have mercy on our souls.

