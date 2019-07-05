Letters to the Editor
Coal: Relaxing emissions rules is wrongheaded
Re: “EPA replaces rules on coal-fired plants,” (TNT, 6/20).
Why would any government administration allow more emissions from coal burning into the atmosphere? According to government statistics, there are 50,000 or more American lives lost to coal emissions every year.
A few of the known deadly problems caused by burning coal include COPD, bronchitis, lung cancer, heart disease, asthma and premature death, according to government findings.
Perhaps 50,000 deaths are not enough for members of the Trump administration.
Breathe deeply, my fellow Americans, as I am sure this president has your best health interests at heart.
Joseph Munizza, Tacoma
