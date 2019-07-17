Natural disasters: God blesses but also removes blessings

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Each day we are bombarded with devastating news that America is under attack. It is no accident that places like Paradise, California have been obliterated by fire or that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit California on the Fourth of July.

There is a message in the timing of these natural calamities. There is a God who is the author not only of America’s abundance and protection but also the removal of blessings.

As we tempt Him with our disobedience, we open the window to lawlessness, violent weather eroding our precious farmland, sexual perversions, drug and alcohol abuse, mass shootings and a host of other evils.

Children are our future, but we have failed them with our selfish indulgences. Time is ticking and hopefully we will wake up and embrace a God who is the only hope for a rebellious generation.

