Sanctuary: Shielding migrants threatens public safety

By Edgar L. Braun

Re: “King County let ICE access inmates’ information 1,000 times,” (TNT, 7/11).

For Washington state to ignore federal immigration detainers and notification-of-release requests is criminal.

A King County woman who was raped twice by the same illegal immigrant, then allegedly assaulted by him three days after he got out of jail last month, should sue the state and local authorities for as many millions as she can.

In addition, the governor and any other government officials supporting this stupid unlawful sanctuary law should be held totally accountable.

Democratic and liberal sanctuary policies are a threat to the United States.

Edgar L. Braun, Graham

