Retirement home: No mass revolt over construction plans

Re: “Plan to raze buildings at Tacoma retirement home stirs uprising,” (Matt Driscoll column, TNT, 7/14).

As a seven-year resident of Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community, I would like to respond to this column.

There is no community “uprising” on our campus regarding plans to build hybrid homes. TLRC has promised to relocate affected residents in similar apartments on campus at no charge to them.

TLRC will take care of the moving and interior decoration, all to the residents’ preferences.

Out of more than 400 residents on campus, there are only four disgruntled people opposed to this generous offer.