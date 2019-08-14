Ethnicity: Lines of division are superficial

Often when filling out paperwork I am asked for my ethnicity. Asian, African American, Hispanic or Pacific Islander do not apply, so I am left with White or other, whatever that is.

Ancestry.com says that I am 99.9% Ashkenazim – European Jewish. My mother and her parents were Holocaust refugees who fled Europe for New York in 1939. After the war they searched Germany for numerous relatives, but all had disappeared.

Being “white” had not kept them from being labeled as subhumans to be exterminated, nor had honorable military service in World War I. By the way, my skin is brown, not white.

We are all humans with far more in common than our superficial differences. We all breathe and bleed, live and die. We want love and family, community, peace, good food and clean water, to care for and nurture our loved ones.

Next year this nation faces a stark choice. We can choose leaders who want to bring us together. Or we can choose hate, divisiveness, fear, anger and bigotry and continue to live in the toxic environment that we currently find ourselves enmeshed in.